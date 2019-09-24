Watch Live: Democrats Hold Hearing on ‘Racial and Gender Wealth Gap’

House Democrats will hold a hearing Tuesday on the alleged “racial and gender wealth gap” in America.
The House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion will hold a hearing on Tuesday, entitled, “Examining the Racial and Gender Wealth Gap in America.”
The witnesses for the hearing include:
- Kilolo Kijakazi, a fellow at the Urban Institute
- Dedrick Asante-Muhammad of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition
- Mariko Chang Pyle, president of Mariko Chang Consulting
- Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest
- Dr. Lisa Cook, professor of economics at Michigan State University
