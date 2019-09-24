Watch Live: Democrats Hold Hearing on ‘Racial and Gender Wealth Gap’

House Democrats will hold a hearing Tuesday on the alleged “racial and gender wealth gap” in America.

The House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion will hold a hearing on Tuesday, entitled, “Examining the Racial and Gender Wealth Gap in America.”

The witnesses for the hearing include:

Kilolo Kijakazi, a fellow at the Urban Institute

Dedrick Asante-Muhammad of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition

Mariko Chang Pyle, president of Mariko Chang Consulting

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest

Dr. Lisa Cook, professor of economics at Michigan State University

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this hearing, which is set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.