Watch Live: Democrats Hold Hearing on ‘Racial and Gender Wealth Gap’

House Democrats will hold a hearing Tuesday on the alleged “racial and gender wealth gap” in America.

The House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion will hold a hearing on Tuesday, entitled, “Examining the Racial and Gender Wealth Gap in America.”

The witnesses for the hearing include:

  • Kilolo Kijakazi, a fellow at the Urban Institute
  • Dedrick Asante-Muhammad of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition
  • Mariko Chang Pyle, president of Mariko Chang Consulting
  • Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest
  • Dr. Lisa Cook, professor of economics at Michigan State University

