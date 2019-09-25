Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has defended the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying that it will help prevent “a potential meddling in the 2020 election that has still yet to happen.”

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking Wednesday on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time when she described the inquiry as an “urgent action.”

“We have the opportunity to act now to prevent a profoundly destabilizing action and intervention in our democracy before it happens,” she said. “And I think that is a profoundly urgent action that we need to take right now.”

Ocasio-Cortez said that previous House investigations into Trump have tended to focus on alleged past actions.

“When it comes to Ukraine we are talking about a potential meddling in the 2020 election that has still yet to happen.”

Trump has denied wrongdoings during his July 25 phone conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A whistleblower has alleged Trump violated federal campaign finance laws by threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky’s government investigated the former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden for corruption.

The White House released on Wednesday a transcript of the call in which the two heads of state discussed Biden, but the transcript showed no discussion of military aid or any quid pro quo.

In the phone transcript, Trump said:

There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he supports full transparency on the whistleblower information, but added that transparency is also needed from Biden and any potential wrongdoing concerning his son, Hunter.

….taken out of Ukraine and China. Additionally, I demand transparency from Democrats that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

The president was referencing a 2018 letter sent to Ukrainian officials by Democratic Sens. Robert Menendez, Dick Durbin, and Patrick Leahy urging them to continue investigations into President Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. Such allegations have since proven baseless.

“The Democrats have done what they’re accusing me of doing,” Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com