AOC After Transcript Release: ‘We Have No Choice but to Impeach’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), also known as “AOC,” doubled down on calls to impeach President Trump, even after the White House released a transcript of a call between him and the Ukrainian president — which reports had suggested would show Trump dangling military aid to get him to investigate Joe Biden’s son but did not.

“Folks, I am surprised the White House even released this transcript. It’s worse than we thought,” she tweeted. “The President sought to use the powers of the United States government to investigate a political opponent,” adding, “We have no choice but to impeach”:

Also – what they are calling a “transcript” isn’t even a transcript. It’s a collection of notes. This is what they are *admitting* to and it’s way above and beyond what is necessary for impeachment. The President engaged in an outright betrayal of our country. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez then tweeted:

Also – what they are calling a "transcript" isn't even a transcript. It's a collection of notes. This is what they are *admitting* to and it's way above and beyond what is necessary for impeachment. The President engaged in an outright betrayal of our country.

On Tuesday, before the transcript’s release, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House was launching an “official impeachment inquiry” into President Trump. Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the “Squad” have long-called for Trump’s impeachment and suggested that Pelosi would catch up to their calls.

The transcript showed that Trump asked Zelenksy to help him look into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Zelensky mentioned that one of his assistants spoke to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, who is looking into Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

The entirety of Trump’s remarks about Biden:

There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it. … It sounds horrible to me.

The transcript showed that Zelensky was eager to provide Trump with assistance with both matters.

