Donald Trump: Impeachment Democrats ‘Frozen with Hatred and Fear’

President Donald Trump reacted Tuesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to begin an impeachment inquiry to remove him from office.

“There has been no President in the history of our country who has been treated so badly as I have,” he wrote on Twitter

The president noted Democrats had gotten nothing done since taking the House majority and electing Rep. Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.

“The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear,” Trump wrote. “They get nothing done.”

He noted the level of investigations and criticism targeting him, his family, his businesses, and his administration was unprecedented.

“This should never be allowed to happen to another President,” he wrote. “Witch Hunt!”

Pelosi announced Tuesday she would begin an impeachment inquiry of the president after a whistleblower claimed using secondhand knowledge that the president held an inappropriate call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for corruption.

News of Trump’s decision to freeze aid to Ukraine before eventually relenting raised accusations from Democrats he was holding it ransom until the Ukrainian government investigated Biden. The president has denied this, promising to release a transcript of the phone call with Zelensky on Wednesday.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” he wrote on Twitter.

President Trump is expected to meet with Zelensky on Wednesday, as he continues participation in the United Nations summit in New York City.

Trump also expressed optimism on Tuesday that American voters would see through Pelosi’s effort to impeach him.

“The good news is the voters get it,” he said. “This is why they say it’s good for the election, but you know what? It’s bad for the country, what she’s doing is very bad.”