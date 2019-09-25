George Conway Predicts Republican Senators will Vote to Impeach Trump

Conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said Wednesday that he believes Senate Republicans will vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump if Democrats move forward with formal impeachment proceedings.

Conway, a staunch critic of President Trump, wrote on Twitter that Senate Republicans would withhold their position on impeachment for as long as possible and then ultimately vote to oust the president.

“I agree with this. There may be Republican senators who won’t say a word until the moment they say “guilty” when the roll is called at the end of an impeachment trial,” tweeted Conway in response to author Tony Schwartz, who opined that Republican senators will vote to impeach because they “privately hate” the president.

I agree with this. There may be Republican senators who won’t say a word until the moment they say “guilty” when the roll is called at the end of an impeachment trial. https://t.co/zQJ8xnEfeW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 25, 2019

Conway’s bold prediction comes after he urged House Democrats over the weekend to pursue impeachment in the wake of reports that President Trump suggested Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky ask his government to re-open a corruption inquiry into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

“Trump has already done more than enough to warrant impeachment and removal,” Conway wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post. “The current whistleblowing allegations, however, are even worse.”

The conversation between President Trump and Zelensky is part of a complaint by a so-called “whistleblower and is central to a formal impeachment probe announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday. On Wednesday, President Trump made good on his vow to release the transcript of the July 25th phone call, which shows (as the president confirmed this week, that he suggested Ukraine’s leader to looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the eastern European country.

Following the transcript’s release, President Trump called the formal impeachment inquiry the “single greatest witch hunt in American history.” He also stated of the call was, in fact, “a nothing call.”

“Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call – got them by surprise!” he later tweeted.