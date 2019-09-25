GOP Raises Nearly $1 Million on Day of Impeachment Announcement

Republicans raked in nearly $1 million on Tuesday as House Democrats prepare to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

A Republican National Committee (RNC) official told the Hill that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, the RNC, and a joint fundraising committee began fundraising efforts at 2 p.m. and raised nearly $1 million by 8 p.m.— just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that Democrats would conduct a formal impeachment inquiry.

Politico reported that Trump’s re-election campaign would benefit most from the fundraising haul but more than $350,000 of the money will go towards defeating Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who won a district Trump won in 2016 and supports the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney-McDaniel tweeted that the GOP would “hold House Democrats accountable” for Slotkin’s district in Michigan:

We will absolutely hold House Democrats accountable for this.@realDonaldTrump won Elissa Slotkin's district in Michigan, yet she's backing this baseless impeachment inquiry. In less than 6 hours, our anti-Slotkin effort alone raised over $350,000.https://t.co/qJBJY3Rb1b — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 25, 2019

Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump late Tuesday after reports surfaced that Trump pressed Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son after he withheld aid from the country.

Trump admitted that he spoke about Biden during the phone call back in July, but denied saying anything about investigating the former vice president.

The president also said he withheld aid from Ukraine because he wanted other countries to give more in aid.

Trump has since slammed the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt” and has denied that he did anything wrong.