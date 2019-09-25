Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton voiced her unequivocal support of impeachment, declaring on Wednesday that President Trump has “betrayed our country” and is a “clear and present danger.”

“The president of the United States has betrayed our country,” Clinton claimed in a tweet. “That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act.”

“He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free,” she continued. “I support impeachment”:

The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

Clinton’s declaration follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry into the president – spurred, in part, from a whistleblower complaint – and coincides with the release of the unredacted text of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Zelensky. The transcript of the call did not provide the smoking gun hoped for by Democrats:

A review of the transcript of the phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president shows that Trump asked Zelensky to cooperate with DOJ’s probe of Ukraine’s role in 2016 foreign election interference. That’s what Democrats are furious about. Story coming shortly… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 25, 2019

The transcript also shows that Zelensky told Trump that Zelensky wanted Giuliani to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky. The reality of this phone call is the exact opposite of what Democrats and their media allies have been claiming without evidence for the last week. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 25, 2019

On the topic of Biden’s son:

Trump: … I just want to let you know that’s the other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it … It sounds horrible to me. President Zelenskyy: I wanted to tell you about the prosecutor. First of all, I understand and I’m knowledgeable about the situation. Since we have won the absolute majority in our Parliament; the next prosecutor general will be 100% my person, my candidate, who will be approved, by the parliament and will start as a new prosecutor in September. He or she will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue. The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of.that and will work on the investigation of the case.

Andrew Bakaj – one of the lawyers for the whistleblower, who sparked the political firestorm – worked for former Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). The other attorney, Mark Zaid, co-founded the non-profit law firm Whistleblower Aid in 2017 alongside John Tye, who – according to FEC filings – donated $2,700 to Hillary for America.