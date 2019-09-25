Josh Hawley: Leftist Reporters Twist and Distort Facts to Advance Agenda

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) slammed leftist “reporters” at HuffPost Tuesday for twisting and distorting facts to “advance their agenda.”

Sen. Hawley called out a dishonest HuffPost reporter for a reportedly biased interview with him regarding whether President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to help win an election.”

Hawley questioned the premise, asking, “Is that what he did?”

The Missouri senator added, “He asked them for help with an election? Can you send me that?”

The HuffPost reporter then gave a printout of President Trump speaking about his July conversation with Zelensky regarding an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and that Biden threatened to withhold American foreign aid if the government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden for allegedly corrupt business deals in Ukraine.

The HuffPost reporter then complained that the Missouri senator drew a distinction between the president asking about the government’s investigation into Hunter Biden and “asking a foreign government to help him win an election.”

“As tho [sic] those are different things,” the reporter remarked.

I think his issue is that I described the president asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden as the president asking a foreign government to help him win an election, as tho those are different things — Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) September 24, 2019

Sen. Hawley fired back at the HuffPost reporter, calling him out for his alleged bias against the president.

“Just admit you want to see the President impeached – and you’re willing to distort & mislead to get it done,” Hawley wrote.

Sen. Hawley then released the transcript of his interview with the HuffPost reporter, contending that leftist “reporters” will “twist words and distort facts to advance their agenda.”

As impeachment circus begins, here’s a case study in how leftist “reporters” twist words and distort facts to advance their agenda. My exchanges over two days with HuffPo’s Arthur Delaney … pic.twitter.com/bSpK7zWSJ5 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2019

As the House moves towards impeaching the president, Sen. Hawley noted that, while America faces substantial problems across the nation, including a southern border crisis and drug addiction, the Democrats’ top priority is to impeach the president.

“We face a crisis on the southern border, a crisis of meth pouring into our towns, a crisis of youth suicide, an epic fight with China for our jobs and maybe our national security — and the Democrats’ top priority is to … impeach @realDonaldTrump,” Hawley wrote. “Says it all.”

We face a crisis on the southern border, a crisis of meth pouring into our towns, a crisis of youth suicide, an epic fight with China for our jobs and maybe our national security — and the Democrats’ top priority is to … impeach @realDonaldTrump. Says it all — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 24, 2019