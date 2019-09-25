Man Allegedly Pulls Gun on Estranged Wife, Gets Shot Dead

A man allegedly pulled a gun on his estranged wife Monday afternoon then died after she shot him twice.

KATU 2 reports that the woman called 911 to claim she had shot her husband.

The 911 dispatcher told deputies, “He came at her with a weapon. She shot him.”

Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Brian van Kleef said the scenario told to them was, “The man pulled a gun on the woman. She pulled her own gun and fired two shots at him and that’s where he died.”

An argument between an estranged husband and wife appears to be what led to this shooting. #EndDV pic.twitter.com/rGsY9A7Dyh — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) September 23, 2019

The Oregonian Live reported law enforcement found two handguns at the scene. They do not believe the husband fired any shots.

