Mattel: Kids Don’t Want Toys ‘Dictated by Gender Norms’

Toy-maker Mattel has launched a “gender-inclusive” line of dolls that a company representative says will “celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity.”

In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome Shop now: https://t.co/UyaYXb0BYf pic.twitter.com/k2tnPDCCiM — MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

On Wednesday, the maker of Barbie introduced Creatable World, “a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in,” says a press release from Mattel.

“In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them,” the company states, adding the new doll line will give children “the freedom to create their own customizable characters again and again.”

According to Mattel, the Creatable World dolls have wardrobe options, wigs, and various accessories that children can use to style them as they choose.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” says Kim Culmone, Mattel fashion doll design senior vice president, adding the company’s research found children did not want their toys “dictated by gender norms.”

Mattel launches a line of 'gender inclusive' dolls pic.twitter.com/4e5TO56SNv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 25, 2019

“This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them,” she said. “We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

In February, Mattel introduced dolls with braided hair texture, a different body type, and Barbie dolls that have physical disabilities.

LGBT activist group GLAAD praised the new line of dolls intended to reflect gender ideology, which asserts biological sex is subservient to gender identity.

“Mattel’s new line of gender inclusive dolls encourages children to be their authentic selves and is the latest sign that toys and media aimed at kids are expanding to reflect how diverse children and their families actually are,” said Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s chief communications officer, reported ABC News. “So many children and parents never saw themselves represented in toys and dolls, but this new line raises the bar for inclusion thanks to input from parents, physicians and children themselves.”