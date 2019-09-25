Mitt Romney: Trump Ukraine Call Transcript Is ‘Troubling’

Appearing Wednesday at The Atlantic’s annual ideas festival, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) described the newly-released transcript of a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as “troubling.”
Defying GOP talking points, @MittRomney saying it doesn't matter if there's quid pro quo…he's saying regardless, what President Trump said the Ukraine's President is "troubling"
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) September 25, 2019
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
