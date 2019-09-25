Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Congress to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s potentially “corrupt practices.”

Congressman Gosar called for an investigation into Biden’s potentially corrupt practices after reading the transcript of a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that happened in July 2019.

The transcript reportedly establishes that the Ukrainian government fired a prosecutor that was investigating Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his allegedly corrupt business deals. Biden reportedly threated the Ukrainian government, saying that if the government would not accede to his demands, he would withhold foreign aid to Ukraine.

The Arizona conservative contended, after reading the transcript, that Biden used his station as vice president to force a foreign nation to do something that would “personally financially benefit” his son. Gosar said that this action is in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.

Congressman Gosar explained:

I have reviewed the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy and concluded that the evidence of then Vice President Biden’s potential corruption warrants a full investigation by Congress and the Department of Justice. It appears, based on former Vice President Biden’s admission captured on video, that he used his official office as Vice President to coerce a foreign nation to take action that would personally financially benefit the Vice President’s son. This is the definition of a corrupt practice. Under federal law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended, 15 U.S.C. §§ 78dd-1, et seq. (“FCPA”), a federal government official cannot assist or intervene to influence a foreign official in their official capacity to take an act that is in violation of their domestic duties “in order to assist in obtaining or retaining business for or with, or directing business to, any person.” Thus, using his official office, and using the threat of withholding official U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine, it appears Biden influenced a foreign official to stop executing their official duties which consisted of investigating Hunter Biden, in order to benefit his son Hunter Biden. This would, if proven by the DOJ, constitute a violation of the FCPA.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act was enacted to prevent certain officials from making payments to foreign government officials to assist in obtaining or retaining businesses.

“Accordingly, as there is a prima facie case, I am asking the Fraud Section of the DOJ, through the auspices of the Attorney General, to open an investigation of this matter,” Gosar concluded in his statement.