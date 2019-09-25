Law enforcement officials, Angel Families, federal immigration officials, as well as a number of Republican congressmen are holding a press conference on the impact of illegal immigration on American communities.

At 10 a.m. Eastern Time, Angel Families will host the “Badges and Angels Press Conference,” which will include 191 sheriffs, former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan, Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli, House Republican Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

