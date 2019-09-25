Senate Passes Democrat Motion to End Border Wall National Emergency

Senate Democrats passed Wednesday a motion to end President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to build a wall along the southern border.

The Senate passed S.J. Res. 54, 54-41, which would terminate President Trump’s national emergency declaration on the southern border. The resolution was created by Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) and co-sponsored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME).

Sen. Collins said the bill is not about “whether you’re for or against a border wall.” The Maine senator, who is up for a tough reelection fight in 2020, claimed that she has “consistently supported” funding for physical barriers on the southern border.

However, Congress has failed to provide significant funding to help secure America’s southern border by building a border wall. With Congress’ failure to provide funding, President Trump declared a national emergency to build the border wall, which diverted military funding so that the president can build a wall along the southern border.

The Republicans that voted for the resolution to end the national emergency to build a border wall are Sens. Collins, Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Rob Portman (R-OH).

The vote arises as the Pentagon announced in September that they will delay or suspend 127 military construction projects so that $3.6 billion can be diverted to help secure America’s southern border.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that many Republicans might decide to vote with Democrats because local military bases’ funds have been diverted towards funding the wall.

“I don’t think anyone, no matter what state they are from, will want to see money being taken away from their military installations, [which is] very much needed,” Schumer said Tuesday.

Congressional Democrats failed to pass the resolution to override Trump’s national emergency in March, which failed to override the president’s veto.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.