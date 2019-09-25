Senate Staffer Indicates Gun Control Dead amid Impeachment Focus

An unnamed Senate staffer told the Washington Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski that gun control legislation is dead for now, as “the impeachment inquiry” is looming.

The universal background checks, “assault weapons” ban, and other gun controls that were front and center and presented as critical for public safety are now back-burner items.

Gutowski tweeted:

A Senate staffer tells me gun legislation is dead, at least for the time being, because of the impeachment inquiry. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 25, 2019

The information Gutowski shared squares perfectly with one of President Trump’s tweets on Tuesday, wherein he suggested the Democrats were trading their legislative agenda for an opportunity to get Republicans (and Trump himself).

Breitbart News reported Trump’s suggestion that Democrats have dropped the pursuit of gun control, infrastructure funding, and prescription drug relief to try to hurt Republicans.

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s promise to take away AR-15s from law-abiding citizens also hurt gun control advocacy. During the Democrat debate on September 12, 2019, O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

Trump responded by referring to O’Rourke as “Dummy Beto.”

