Watch Live: Senate Votes on Ending Border Wall Funding

The Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to end to President Donald Trump’s national emergency diversion of military funding to build a wall along the southern border.

The Senate will vote Wednesday afternoon on S.J. Res. 54, which would terminate President Trump’s national emergency declaration on the southern border. The resolution is co-sponsored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME).

The vote arises as the Pentagon announced in September that they will delay or suspend 127 military construction projects so that $3.6 billion can be diverted to help secure America’s southern border.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that many Republicans might decide to vote with Democrats because local military bases’ funds have been diverted towards funding the wall.

“I don’t think anyone, no matter what state they are from, will want to see money being taken away from their military installations, [which is] very much needed,” Schumer said Tuesday.

Congressional Democrats failed to pass the resolution to override Trump’s national emergency in March, which failed to override the president’s veto.

In the Senate, twelve Senate Republicans voted in March with Democrats to end the president’s national emergency, which includes:

Rand Paul (R-KY) Mike Lee (R-UT) Susan Collins (R-ME) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Lamar Alexander (R-TN) Mitt Romney (R-UT) Jerry Moran (R-KS) Pat Toomey (R-PA) Rob Portman (R-OH) Roger Wicker (R-MS) Marco Rubio (R-FL) Roy Blunt (R-MO)