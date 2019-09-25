Students from around the globe and of every age are gathering to pray Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally.

“When the hearts of God’s people are faithful and crying out to Him, He listens, He’ll hear,” begins this year’s video for the event.

No better way to start the day than worshiping with our Raiders! God even sent a 🌈 to remind us of His presence and his promise! #SYATP pic.twitter.com/YOWcDH1BNt — Ashley Broom (@ashley_broom) September 25, 2019

The student-led movement, dubbed on social media #SYATP, launched in 1990 by a group of Texas students, reported Fox News.

The annual event, which CBN reports is now part of the Global Week of Student Prayer, draws about one million students throughout America and in more than 64 nations around the world.

Australian Christian singers Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country promoted See You at the Pole in a video:

“This has always been something that has been close to me and my heart because I’ve been able to see the power of prayer and to be able to see when school students get together and surround that flag and be able to pray together, something real significant takes place,” Luke Smallbone said.

No better way to start the day…☀️

I will build my life upon Your love

It is a firm foundation

I will put my trust in You alone

And I will not be shaken.#SeeYouatthePole #SYATP #Rooted pic.twitter.com/tV8xlvBV7E — Andrea Conover (@Mrs_Conover) September 25, 2019

Students gather around the flag poles for the national Prayer at the Pole day. #SYATP @LakeRidgeEagles pic.twitter.com/kTRaF7S5oJ — Lake Ridge Yearbook (@LakeRidgeYB) September 25, 2019

Proud to see some debaters out here exercising their first amendment right! #syatp pic.twitter.com/qJ85H8mo26 — BHDebateTeam (@BHDebateTeam) September 25, 2019

The gatherings, many of which begin at 7:00 a.m. as students meet and circle around the school flagpole, may feature worship, scripture readings, music, but, above all else, prayer.

“It’s not about making a statement,” this year’s promotion video says. “It’s about prayer.”

Homeschooled students have planned other forms of gatherings to celebrate the event.

#syatp. LMS See You at the Pole. 150+. Praying to make a difference in our school. pic.twitter.com/6Bq1tBZaZi — LMS FCA (@ljhs_fca) September 25, 2019

#SYATP Crandall High School…thankful for a community that prays and believes! pic.twitter.com/MeSHfWVXMA — Coach Cary (@CoachJDCary) September 25, 2019

@SeeYouAtThePole with @AcademyHigh was awesome this morning! Thank you to all our @HeartofTexasFCA servant leaders who helped organize and run this student led event! We have amazing kids in @Academy_ISD! #SYATP pic.twitter.com/B4WQy00uPw — Coach Bacon (@CoachBacon254) September 25, 2019

The theme for the event is a scripture verse from the Old Testament — 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”