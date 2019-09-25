WATCH: Students World-Wide Gather to Pray During ‘See You at the Pole’ Event

Students from around the globe and of every age are gathering to pray Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally.

“When the hearts of God’s people are faithful and crying out to Him, He listens, He’ll hear,” begins this year’s video for the event.

The student-led movement, dubbed on social media #SYATP, launched in 1990 by a group of Texas students, reported Fox News.

The annual event, which CBN reports is now part of the Global Week of Student Prayer, draws about one million students throughout America and in more than 64 nations around the world.

Australian Christian singers Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country promoted See You at the Pole in a video:

“This has always been something that has been close to me and my heart because I’ve been able to see the power of prayer and to be able to see when school students get together and surround that flag and be able to pray together, something real significant takes place,” Luke Smallbone said.

The gatherings, many of which begin at 7:00 a.m. as students meet and circle around the school flagpole, may feature worship, scripture readings, music, but, above all else, prayer.

“It’s not about making a statement,” this year’s promotion video says. “It’s about prayer.”

Homeschooled students have planned other forms of gatherings to celebrate the event.

The theme for the event is a scripture verse from the Old Testament — 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Students planned their local event using guidance found at the SYATP website or the Campus Prayer App.

“See You at the Pole” is held on the fourth Wednesday in September each year.

