Several Democrat presidential candidates reacted to the release of the “whistleblower” complaint on Thursday, describing President Trump as an “active national security threat” and calling on Congress to pursue impeachment proceedings instead of taking its scheduled recess.

The House Intelligence Committee released the complaint on Thursday, which detailed accusations from an anonymous “whistleblower” who did not have firsthand knowledge of the conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The alleged “whistleblower” contends that Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

However, as the transcripts of the conversation, which were released Wednesday, showed, Trump’s explicit use of the word “favor” was used in reference to Crowdstrike and the questions surrounding election meddling and hacking efforts. Biden and his son were not mentioned until later in the conversation. The transcripts show no quid pro quo or “pressure,” and the Ukrainian president confirmed such.

Nonetheless, Democrats – particularly 2020 Democrat candidates – are claiming that the “whistleblower” complaint is “explosive” in nature and contend that it proves Trump committed “crimes” in the White House.

Joe Biden (D), whose alleged corrupt practices remain at the center of the controversy, proclaimed that Trump “believes he is above the law” and attempted to convince Americans across the board that the Democrats’ latest investigation and impeachment effort is not a partisan issue:

We have a President who believes there is no limit to his power, who believes he can do anything and get away with it, and who believes he is above the law. This isn’t a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. This is a national issue. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2019

“The whistleblower complaint is explosive,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wrote. “It paints a sobering picture of a president abusing his power for his own political gain against US national security interests.”

“Americans deserve to know the truth—that’s why an impeachment inquiry is so critical & our moral obligation,” he added:

The whistleblower complaint is explosive. It paints a sobering picture of a president abusing his power for his own political gain against US national security interests. Americans deserve to know the truth—that's why an impeachment inquiry is so critical & our moral obligation. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 26, 2019

“This is only the tip of an iceberg of corrupt, illegal and immoral behavior by Trump,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) assessed. “The House must thoroughly investigate Trump’s cover-up of this call and his other attempts to use government resources to help his re-election”:

This is only the tip of an iceberg of corrupt, illegal and immoral behavior by Trump. The House must thoroughly investigate Trump's cover-up of this call and his other attempts to use government resources to help his re-election. The public deserves full transparency. https://t.co/ckKLUsiAGb — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 26, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) proclaimed the existence of a “cover-up” and called for White House officials to be subpoenaed to testify under oath “about what else they may have covered up for Donald Trump”:

This is a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/PiLn9noact — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2019

White House officials must be subpoenaed to testify under oath about what else they may have covered up for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/IX03lydF1g — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2019

Like Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) declared that Trump “believes he is above the law” and predicted that he will “continue to commit crimes from the White House” until lawmakers take action.

“The House needs to vote on articles of impeachment—and when it comes to the Senate, I will do what the Constitution requires,” she wrote:

Donald Trump believes he is above the law—and he will continue to commit crimes from the White House until we hold him accountable. The House needs to vote on articles of impeachment—and when it comes to the Senate, I will do what the Constitution requires. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2019

Julián Castro (D) described the president as an “active national security threat” and said the complaint “exposed a criminal effort to extort political dirtywork from a foreign government, and a massive cover-up orchestrated by the White House”:

The #WhistleblowerComplaint has exposed a criminal effort to extort political dirtywork from a foreign government, and a massive cover-up orchestrated by the White House. It’s increasingly clear that Trump is not only unfit for office—he’s an active national security threat. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 26, 2019

Both Castro and Beto O’Rourke (D) called on the House to cancel its scheduled recess to begin impeachment proceedings.

“As the whistleblower made clear: Every day Trump is in office, our democracy is less safe. We can’t wait to act,” O’Rourke added:

Donald Trump has abused his office to benefit himself. Congress must immediately cancel its recess and begin impeachment proceedings to hold him accountable. The future of our democracy depends on it. #WhistleblowerComplaint — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 26, 2019

The House should cancel its break and start impeachment proceedings now. As the whistleblower made clear: Every day Trump is in office, our democracy is less safe. We can’t wait to act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 26, 2019

Add your name to tell The House to cancel its two week recess and start impeachment proceedings now. https://t.co/tQxLqOUoLd — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 26, 2019

John Delaney (D) simply quoted Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff, while Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) accused Trump and Rudy Giuliani of “shaking down” Ukrainian officials for dirt on Biden:

"It's always the cover up rather than the event that gets you into trouble" – Howard Baker, Chief of Staff to Ronald Reagan — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) September 26, 2019

I just read the Whistleblower’s report. It’s as straightforward as can be. The President & Guiliani were shaking down the President of Ukraine—withholding needed defensive support—until they got dirt on Joe Biden. This is third-rate, banana republic behavior. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 26, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tweeted a clip from her Wednesday appearance on Anderson Cooper 360, urging Americans to refrain from viewing the latest Democrat effort to take down Trump as a partisan issue:

As I said last night to @andersoncooper on @AC360: This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Republicans and Democrats have an obligation to uphold the rule of law. A president can’t sell out our country for his own personal gain. pic.twitter.com/J5LMzzNp9b — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 26, 2019

Trump questioned the “whistleblower” complaint in a tweet on Thursday, writing, “A whistleblower with second hand information? Another Fake News Story! See what was said on the very nice, no pressure, call. Another Witch Hunt!”: