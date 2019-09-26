Exclusive–Mike Braun: Deep State Leaker Complaint All ‘Hearsay’

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Thursday that the deep state intelligence operative’s whistleblower complaint amounts to nothing more than “hearsay.”

Sen. Braun spoke to Breitbart News about a deep state intelligence operative’s whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump’s conversation with President Zelensky regarding former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his potentially corrupt business practices in Ukraine. Democrats and establishment media allege that this amounts to asking the Ukraine government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

The reports have sparked calls from Democrats to impeach the president.

Sen. Braun called the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conversation with Zelensky a “smaller version of what the Mueller report was all about.”

The Hoosier senator said that the “Democrats are trying to find whatever they might cook into whatever they can— which they have been doing from the get-go.”

Braun said that most Republicans have the “general feeling” that the Democrats continue to fight the president any way they can–regardless of whether the president committed impeachable offenses.

Sen. Braun said that the “unknown third-party whistleblower” did not hear the information “directly,” which means that the information amounts to “hearsay.”

The Hoosier conservative’s sentiment also spreads to Congress’s lower chamber. A House aide said that Democrats’ move to impeach Trump has “re-united the Republican base.”

A Republican aide to a senior Republican congressman told Breitbart News in a statement, “Democrats just re-united the Republican base. By releasing this bogus ‘whistleblower complaint’ that details nothing more than hearsay and partisanship, Adam Schiff et al. just guaranteed President Trump’s re-election. Personally, I’d like to thank them for doing so.”

“I’m not going to waste a lot of time and energy on the hypotheticals and particulars,” Sen. Braun said, regarding the Democrats’ latest charges against the president.

Sen. Braun also said that he believes it is “valid” for the president to be interested in “corruption” that might be surrounding former Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden.

The Hoosier senator also lamented that the Democrats’ latest move to impeach the president has distracted from more pressing issues such as healthcare and infrastructure.

“I come from the world that’s interested in” improving Americans’ lives, Sen. Braun said.

Braun noted that, in the Senate, there was broad interest in tackling surprise medical bills.

“I don’t think we’re making any progress on healthcare reform,” Sen. Braun said. “There was so much on the platter, there were 80 senators on it, and it was so bipartisan thing I’ve seen in a long time, and that’s because the healthcare industry is broken. These huge corporations don’t believe in competition and transparency.”

Sen. Braun also said that impeachment would take “time away from things like infrastructure.”

“It’s [American infrastructure] still falling apart and getting worse each year,” he added.