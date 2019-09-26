Gallup Poll: 69 Percent of Democrats Trust the Mass Media

A Gallup poll released Thursday found that more than 69 percent of Democrats trust the mass media enough to report the news “fully, accurately, and fairly.”

Unlike their Republican counterparts, Democrats have been mostly trusting of the media, with 69 percent of respondents who said they trust the media to report the news “fully, fairly, and accurately.”

The survey mostly fell along partisan lines, creating a wide gap between those who trust and those who distrust the media.

The latest poll is a four-percent decrease from the year before among every other group surveyed, but still above the record low of 32 percent in 2016 when Republican trust in the media plummeted as a result of the 2016 presidential election.

As of 2019, Republican trust in the media remains at a staggeringly low 15 percent, while trust in the media among independents is slightly higher at 36 percent.

Republican distrust of the media started in 2016 when Donald Trump ran for president and faced great scrutiny by the media outlets that covered him.

Between 2015 and 2016, Republican trust in the media plunged 18 points to a historically low 14 percent, and remained there in 2017 throughout the first year of Trump’s presidency.

Recent Gallup data also found that Republican trust in more specific sources has gone down or stayed the same, while it has risen among Democrats.

Fox News remained the only news source among Republicans to receive the majority level of trust while the majority of Democrats trusted six national news sources.

Last year’s Gallup poll found similar results in that Republicans were more likely than Democrats to point out bias, misinformation, or inaccuracy on television, radio, and in newspapers.