‘Disgrace’: GOP Rips Adam Schiff for Making Up Trump Quote, Then Claiming ‘Parody’

Committe Chairman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, opens the hearing to hear testimony from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire at the the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019, in Washington, DC. - Maguire is testifying on the whistleblower complaint, regarding communication between US President …
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers on Thursday rallied following the House Intelligence Committee’s release of the “whistleblower” complaint, ripping the committee’s Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). The GOP dismissed the complaint as more “second-hand gossip,” and said it confirmed the absence of quid pro quo or a legitimate crime.

The House Intelligence Committee released the “whistleblower’s” complaint ahead of Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire’s testimony before the committee. Schiff opened the hearing with a dramatized version of the conversation between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Schiff’s opening statement drew the ire of Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), who slammed Schiff’s parody.

The complaint, as well as the transcript itself, drew further reactions from Republicans across the board, who ripped Democrats for relying on “second-hand gossip” in their attempts to take down the president.

“We have a full transcript of the call between @realDonaldTrump and President Zelensky, yet Adam Schiff opens the Whistleblower hearing with a total embellishment of what was actually said,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) wrote.

“How stupid does he think the American people are?” Norman continued:

“It is disturbing and outrageous that Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff opens up a hearing of this importance with improvised fake dialogue between President Trump and President Zelenskyy,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wrote:

“We should focus on the facts,” she added:

“UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT IS PUBLIC!” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) wrote in all caps. “It is ALL rumor, gossip, hearsay. NO PERSONAL KNOWLEDGE OR EVIDENCE OF ANYTHING! I recommend reading it.”

“In the alternative, a picture is worth a thousand words, so here is a picture that fully describes the whistleblower & his report,” he added, alongside a photo of animal waste:

“Lost in all of the Ukraine controversy: this is such an egregious breach of trust with the IC. How can a President exercise his constitutional duties if his calls are being politically leaked?” Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) asked.

“How can foreign leaders trust us if they know this could happen? It is appalling,” Meadows added:

Meadows also pointed out that the “whistleblower” complaint is based on nothing more than “hearsay.” Because of that “there’s no reason to view this leaked call as anything other than a continued effort from within to undermine both POTUS and an imminent FISA IG report, expected to be damning toward the Intel Community,” Meadows concluded:

“‘Whistleblower’? To something they haven’t witnessed first-hand?” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) asked. “More like a rogue, self-appointed private eye scooping up second-hand gossip and reading public news articles.”

“No quid pro quo, no crimes. @realDonaldTrump didn’t break any laws,” Hice added. “@RepAdamSchiff is a disgrace”:

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) concurred, adding, “As expected, it is hearsay without first hand knowledge & isn’t impeachable regardless.”

“This entire scene in Congress has been a one way express ticket to crazy town,” he added:

More:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.