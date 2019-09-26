The House of Representatives is set to take a two-week “recess” vacation after announcing its so-called “impeachment inquiry” against President Donald Trump in response to him having a routine conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Congress is about to leave for a two-week recess,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Thursday. The representative added that he believes Congress “should not do that” and should remain in Washington, DC, “to do the work to hold this president accountable.”

“The stakes are so high,” said Khanna. “We have just announced an impeachment inquiry against the president.”

Watch below:

Congress must not leave for recess tomorrow. If we are committed to holding Trump accountable and passing something on gun violence, we have to keep working here in DC. The stakes are too high. pic.twitter.com/UGkR7p2oQJ — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) September 26, 2019

“We still have not passed a single law about gun violence since the mass shootings,” added Khanna, noting another reason why he suggests that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cancel vacations for congressmembers during this time. “I believe Congress has to stay in session until we hold this president accountable and until we pass something on gun violence.”

On Wednesday, Trump noted that when he tried to speak to Pelosi about gun safety, the house speaker was “not interested.”

“She’s lost her way,” said the president of Pelosi. “I spoke to her about guns yesterday; she didn’t even know what I was talking about — Nancy Pelosi is not interested in guns, and gun protection, and gun safety — she’s been taken over by the radical left. The whole Democrat Party — is taken over by the left.”

While Khanna argues that the two-week recess should be canceled, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), on the other hand, insists the vacation will not be a problem for congressmembers.

“We’ll be working through the recess,” said Schiff during a press conference after Thursday’s hearing with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, indicating that vacation will not be canceled.

Coinciding with Schiff, Politico Playbook reported earlier this week that “the House is leaving Friday afternoon for a two-week recess. The next day in session is Oct. 15. This recess is not going to be canceled, our sources tell us.”

