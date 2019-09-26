Intrusion Suspect Dies After Homeowner Shoots Him in Head

A Philadelphia homeowner shot an intrusion suspect in the head, killing him, Wednesday night. The homeowner also suffered a superficial bullet wound to his own head.

WPVI reports officers responded to a “possible home invasion” around 11 p.m. They arrived to find the homeowner bloodied in the living room and the invasion suspect dead at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small commented on the deceased suspect, saying, “What’s unusual is this victim, who was pronounced dead on scene, he is wearing gloves, which is unusual for this time of year. So it’s a possibility that this was a home invasion.”

The suspect is believed to have been shot while he and the homeowner struggled over a firearm. As many as seven shots may have been fired during the as they wrestled for control of the gun.

The Associated Press reports witnesses claimed a vehicle fled the scene after shots rang out. Police were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

