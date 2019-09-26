Jesse Watters: Democrats Want to Impeach Trump for ‘Exposing Biden’

Fox News host Jesse Watters said in a Wednesday broadcast of The Five that House Democrats want to impeach President Donald Trump for exposing 2020 candidate Joe Biden’s “corruption.”

“This is what the bottom line is: Donald Trump has taken a sledgehammer to the ruling class, and the ruling class is fighting back hard as hell, and they are never going to stop,” Watters said, pointing out that Democrats had been accusing Trump of corruption since the launch of his presidential campaign.

“He beat back Spygate, the Russia hoax, he exposed Hillary and all of her corruption, and now, he’s beginning to expose the Biden family corruption in Ukraine and in China, and they want to impeach him for exposing Biden’s corruption,” Watters added.

“This is what’s going on,” he continued. “The left says they don’t believe what Biden did — abusing his power, abusing taxpayer money, and his son enriching himself — is a crime. They think it’s a crime for Trump to say, ‘Hey, can you look into that?’”

Watters concluded that the previous administration wanted to investigate Trump for crimes in 2016 “on the basis of no evidence,” using the power of a foreign country to do so.

The transcript of the July 25 call, released on Wednesday, shows Trump discussing a corruption inquiry into the dealings of 2020 candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said on the July 25 call, according to the released memo. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

Trump, who authorized the “unredacted” memo’s release, called Democrat efforts for impeachment nothing more than a “witch hunt.”

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” Trump said. “This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”