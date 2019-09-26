Polling shows that only 28 percent believe President Trump “committed treason” in his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and only 43 percent believe the call was “inappropriate.”

In worse news for impeachment-crazed Democrats, only 46 percent of Democrats call it treason. In other words, not even a majority of Democrats are buying this manure.

As far as the rest of the electorate, only 24 percent of independents call it treason, as do 11 percent of Republicans. (Another word for those 11 PERCENT OF Republicans might be “cucks.”)

Rasmussen adds this key piece of context: “By way of comparison, that’s lower than the number who believe President Trump committed treason in his dealings with the Russians.”

That number that entered the thirties, and we all know where that whole Russia Collusion thing ended up.

As far as those who believe Trump should now be impeached, that number has not budged throughout the week-long Ukraine Hoax — 44 percent.

Rasmussen, the founder of Rasmussen Reports, who is now an independent, also found that this fake scandal has not damaged Trump’s job approval ratings, which remain steady at 47 percent. On the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, Trump’s job approval rating sits at a relatively healthy 45 percent, little changed from last week.

On the question of the call itself, only 43 percent of voters believe Trump behaved inappropriately; this includes 66 percent of Democrats, 45 percent of independents, and 15 percent of Republicans.

While only 18 percent of Democrats believe the call was appropriate, 58 percent of Republicans say it was, as do 20 percent of independents. The rest are not sure.

This Ukraine Hoax does appear to be hurting former Vice President Joe Biden. When the pollster asked, “Which Democratic presidential candidate had been accused of inappropriate dealings with Ukraine, 56% selected Joe Biden and 29% were not sure.”

The partisan breakdown in the Biden number is 52 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of independents, and 66 percent of Republicans. What that tells you is that despite the corrupt media’s attempt to protect Biden from the news that his son made millions from a Ukrainian energy company (when he has no energy experience whatsoever), the news is still getting out, which might explain the slow leak in Biden’s poll numbers.

These Rasmussen numbers are terrible for the Democrats and their media handlers, who have pushed all their chips into the middle of the impeachment table. Thanks to the eternal wisdom of America’s Founding Fathers, impeachment is deliberately set up as a political process, which means it can only be done with the will of the people, which means Democrats have painted themselves into a corner that only ends with Trump being able to claim he’s been exonerated, which is exactly what happened with the Russia Collusion Hoax.

You can’t overturn a presidential election with numbers like these, and with the Ukraine Hoax, this is going to be as good as it gets for Democrats. The transcript of the phone call was supposed to be the smoking gun, but as we all saw and as this poll makes clear, there was 1) nothing smoking and 2) no gun. It wasn’t even a cherry bomb or a mouse fart.

It’s a steaming pile of Hoax.

