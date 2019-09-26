Poll Suggests Warren Fares Better than Biden in Trump Matchup

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) would fare better than Joe Biden (D) in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup against President Trump, a Daily Kos/Civiqs poll released on Thursday found.

Civiqs surveyed 1,548 registered voters September 21-24, 2019, and asked respondents whom they would support in hypothetical general election matchups featuring the president and top Democrat presidential candidates.

“If the election for president of the United States were held today, and the choices were Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?” the survey asked.

In that scenario, 48 percent of voters chose Warren, and 44 percent chose Donald Trump, taking her lead outside of the 2.8 percent margin of error.

The survey asked the same question, replacing Warren with Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). While Biden also experienced a four-point advantage over the president – 47 percent to 43 percent – he did not earn as much national support as Warren, who edged him out by one point. It further signals an increase in the Massachusetts senator’s electability.

The poll found Sanders with a two-point advantage over Trump – 46 percent to 44 percent – and Harris tied with the president with 44 percent each:

2020 National GE:

Warren 48% (+4)

Trump 44%

.

Biden 47% (+4)

Trump 43%

.

Sanders 46% (+2)

Trump 44%

.

Harris 44%

Trump 44%@Civiqs/@dailykos 9/21-24https://t.co/XunRbN9E5V — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 26, 2019

The survey also asked respondents if they would be in favor of a national popular vote. Fifty-two percent said yes, 41 percent said no, and seven percent said they were unsure. Of those, 89 percent of Democrats said yes, while only ten percent of Republicans indicated support for such a change.