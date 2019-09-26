Report: Federal Worker Who Made Complaint Is CIA Officer

The partisan federal employee who issued a complaint regarding President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a male CIA officer who was previously “detailed to work at the White House,” according to the New York Times.

According to the Times, the officer, who has since returned to work at the CIA, appears to be an “analyst by training” and “steeped in details” of U.S. foreign policy regarding Europe. Further, he is believed to possess a “sophisticated understanding” of the politics in Ukraine.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday confirmed the Office of Intelligence Community Inspector General found that the so-called “whistleblower” not only had second-hand information regarding the call, but also possessed a “political bias” in favor of a “political rival” of President Trump.

“The complaint raises the prospect that the whistle-blower was not detailed to the White House either during the events in question or when he learned about them,” notes the newspaper.

In a statement to the Times, the officer’s legal team confirmed his previous work at the CIA, but warned the newspaper against revealing their client’s identity, claiming that doing so could potentially place him in danger.

“Any decision to report any perceived identifying information of the whistle-blower is deeply concerning and reckless, as it can place the individual in harm’s way,” said lawyer Andrew Bakaj. “The whistle-blower has a right to anonymity.”

The office of acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, provided comment to the Times regarding its report, simply stating: “We must protect those who demonstrate the courage to report alleged wrongdoing, whether on the battlefield or in the workplace.”

The transcript of the July 25th phone call, which was released by the White House on Wednesday, shows President Trump and Zelensky discussing, separately, both U.S. military aid to Ukraine and possible wrongdoings by Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. President Trump suggested Zelensky look into the Biden family’s business dealings in the eastern European country and Ukraine’s president appeared open to the idea. However, as both world leaders addressed extensively together at the United Nations in New York City, no pressure was applied to probe Joe or Hunter Biden.

“I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections, elections of USA. No, sure, we had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me,” Zelensky told reporters.