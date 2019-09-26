A CIA officer falsely claimed in his so-called “whistleblower” complaint that the Counselor to the U.S. State Department was present during President Donald Trump’s telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to CBS News.

Scoop: Senior Govt Official tells @CBSNews Counselor to the State Department Ulrich Brechbuhl was NOT on the @POTUS call with #Zelensky, as the whistle blower complaint states. — Christina Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 26, 2019

According to the complaint released Thursday, the officer claimed Ulrich Brechbuhl listened into the July 25th call between the president and Zelensky and that several State officials were later briefed on the details of their discussion.

The nine-page complaint addresses President Trump’s call with Zelensky, in which the president discussed, separately, both U.S. military aid to Ukraine and allegations of potential wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Biden forced out former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as he was investigating an energy company called Burisma Holdings, which was paying Biden handsomely as a member of its board. The former vice president even boasted to the Council of Foreign Relations last year that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless the prosecutor was fired. (He did not tell the audience about his son’s role.) Conservatives claim Biden obstructed justice to protect his son — who enriched himself using his father’s prestige.

While President Trump suggested Zelensky look into the Bidens, the Ukrainian president has vehemently denied being pressured to do so.

“I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections, elections of USA. No, sure, we had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me,” Zelensky, flanked by the president, told reporters at the United Nations.

On Wednesday, in a nod to transparency, the White House released a transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call at the urging of House and Senate Democrats.