Soros Open Borders Lobby: Trump Impeachment ‘Right Thing to Do’

The open borders lobby, partially funded by billionaire George Soros, is supporting elected Democrats’ demands to impeach President Trump.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leads Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump over a phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, open borders organizations like United We Dream are backing the plan.

Online, United We Dream posted to their Twitter account that the impeachment of Trump is “the right thing to do,” writing further that their open borders activists are “with the millions of people telling the truth about Trump and the Members of Congress who have said enough is enough!”

This is the right thing to do. We are with the millions of people telling the truth about Trump and the Members of Congress who have said enough is enough! https://t.co/6UeGTrOVjt — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) September 24, 2019

United We Dream, as mentioned on their website, is partially funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundation. The group also works closely in promoting an end to national borders, as well as amnesty for all illegal aliens, with the Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).

While the ACLU has been the leading open borders organization fighting Trump’s “America First” immigration reforms, its legal director David Cole previously suggested impeachment of the president may be necessary only after an investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“While the allegations of obstruction of justice and collusion with the Russians to affect the electoral process could, if proved true, constitute grounds for impeachment, we believe, guided by our commitments to the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, that the facts as we know them to this point warrant investigation, but not impeachment,” Cole wrote in May 2017.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.