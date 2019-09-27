Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told supporters during a campaign stop in Keene, New Hampshire, on Wednesday that Americans should phase out new homes, buildings, and vehicles that produce carbon emissions over the next 16 years.

Warren said that Americans need to phase out structures that “have any carbon emissions” by 2028 and said the same of cars, calling to halt emission-producing vehicles by 2030.

“We need to say by 2028, we’re not going to do any more buildings and houses that have any carbon emissions,” she declared. “By 2030, no more cars with carbon emissions, and by 2035 no more production of electricity that has carbon emissions”:

Warren unveiled her $3 trillion climate change plan – inspired by Gov. Jay Inslee (D) – in September. The plan touts the same goals she outlined in her Keene stump speech, calling for “zero-carbon pollution for all new commercial and residential buildings” by 2028, “zero emissions for all new light-duty passenger vehicles, medium-duty trucks, and all buses” by 2030, and “100% renewable and zero-emission energy in electricity generation, with an interim target of 100% carbon-neutral power” by 2030.

As Breitbart News’s Jerome Hudson detailed in his book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, carbon emissions from energy usage in U.S. are the lowest since 1992. Additionally, the U.S. reduced its greenhouse gas output by 2.7 percent in 2017 – President Trump’s first year in office – according to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released last fall.