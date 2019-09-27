Illegals Accused of Child Rape Flee After Being Freed by Sanctuary Cities

Two illegal aliens accused of raping children are now on the run after they were released by sanctuary cities in New York and New Jersey, according to federal immigration officials.

Luciano Trejo-Dominguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with raping a child between the ages of 13 to 15, criminal restraint, criminal sexual contact, and endangering a child in Vineland, New Jersey on August 12.

Though the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency asked that Trejo-Dominguez be held in local custody until he could be properly turned over to agents, the sanctuary jurisdiction released the illegal alien on August 23, according to CBS New York.

New Jersey is a sanctuary state that mandates police and sheriffs release criminal illegal aliens back into the general public rather than turn them over to ICE for deportation.

Likewise, Joaquin Rodriguez Quiroz was arrested and charged with third-degree rape on September 6 in Westchester County, New York, after he allegedly raped a child under the age of 17.

At the time, ICE asked Westchester County officials to hold Quiroz in local custody until he could be turned over to them, but instead, the illegal alien was allowed to post bail and be released.

According to ICE, both Trejo-Dominguez and Quiroz are now on the run in an attempt to evade their child rape charges, jail time, and potential deportation from the U.S.

Westchester County, along with New York City, is a sanctuary county in the state of New York, freeing criminal illegal aliens and shielding them from deportation.

ICE officials are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two illegal alien fugitives to call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.