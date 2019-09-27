Angel Moms, whose children have been killed by illegal aliens, spoke directly to Congress on Capitol Hill this week, declaring pro-illegal immigration politicians the “co-conspirators” in their loved ones’ deaths.

During a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Angel Moms Angie Morfin, Maureen Maloney, and Vicki Lyons demanded action from Congress to stop illegal immigration into the United States and thus save the lives of Americans and legal immigrants who may become the victims of illegal alien crime.

Lyon, who lost her daughter Nikki in 2001 when an illegal alien hit and killed her, said politicians who support illegal aliens and the sanctuary city policies that protect them from deportation are “co-conspirators” in deaths like her daughter’s.

“To every politician and law enforcement agency and the organizations who are harboring and protecting these illegal alien fugitives, you are co-conspirators and you are complicit for our American children’s’ deaths,” Lyon said. “You have blood on your hands. You took an oath to protect all Americans. How many more legal American parents will you allow to identify their child’s body in a morgue?”

“Congress you must act now,” she continued. “Angel Families do not want anyone else to share in our tragedies.”

Morfin, whose 13-year-old son Ruben was murdered by an illegal alien gang member in 1990, said the illegal immigration issue impacts Hispanic Americans like her the most because it is their communities which are often ravaged by gang violence.

“This problem affects the Latino community more than anybody because we are among [illegal aliens],” Morfin said. “And everybody thinks we’re the same and that we think the same, but we’re not. We don’t think the same. I was born here and I love being American.”

“I’ve been fighting this fight for a very long time … I was here 20 years ago … it was just me,” Morfin recalled. “It really hurts me to see so many families because our immigration has just gone down the drain.”

Maloney, who lost her 23-year-old son Matthew when an illegal alien driving a truck dragged him a quarter of a mile to his death, said the blood of her son and the American victims of illegal immigration is “on the hands of Congress.”

“Illegal immigration is a bipartisan issue … illegal immigration is not a victimless crime nor does it care what party you are affiliated with,” Maloney said. “Every year, thousands of citizens are killed by illegal aliens. Even more are raped, forced into sex trafficking, maimed, assaulted, and have their identities stolen.”

“The blood of my son, the blood of these victims from these families here are on the hands of Congress,” Maloney continued. “Congress has been complicit in Matthew’s death and all of these deaths that you see on these posters and the thousands and thousands of other deaths.”

“In the eight years since my son’s death, the only thing that has changed is the death toll,” she said.

Every year, about 2,000 Americans are killed by illegal aliens according to an analysis by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL). Of the roughly 150,000 federal inmates in Bureau of Prisons custody, more than 40,000 are illegal aliens indicating that more than 25 percent of the federal prison population came to the U.S. illegally. Only about 10 percent of the incarcerated population is in federal custody with the remaining 90 percent in state and local custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.