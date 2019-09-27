Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) released a campaign ad Friday, questioning whether Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards stands with the “insane attempt to impeach” President Donald Trump or the people of Louisiana.

Rep. Abraham’s gubernatorial campaign released a campaign ad Friday revealing that House Financial Services Committee Chairman Maxine Waters (D-CA), along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a rally outside of Louisiana’s state capitol Baton Rouge.

“This cannot happen without John Bel Edwards’ approval,” Rep. Abraham noted.

The Louisiana Republican then questioned whether the Democrat Gov. stands with the people of Louisiana–or with Democrats who seek to impeach President Trump.

Abraham asked rhetorically, “Does the Governor stand with the Democrats and their insane attempt to impeach our President? Or does he stand with the people of Louisiana and President Trump?”

“I’m not holding my breath,” the Louisiana Republican added.

Congressman Abraham said this week that the Democrat Party has “been working to impeach the president on phony and baseless charges since the day he was elected.”

Ralph Abraham’s latest ad arises as a recent Louisiana poll found that Democrat Gov. Edwards has not gained enough support to prevent a runoff election with likely GOP candidate Abraham.

According to the poll, Edwards leads with 41 percent, which is up from 38 percent in April. Abraham has 24 percent support, while businessman Eddie Rispone has 16 percent support, and 16 percent remain undecided ahead of the October 12 primary.

The October 12 primary will feature Abraham, Rispone, and Edwards on the ballot. If none of the candidates reach the 50 percent threshold during the October primary, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election on November 16.

Congressman Abraham said this week that he has continued to work with the president and hopes to help him to keep improving the country.

“Today is nothing new,” he added. “I’ve been proud to work with President Trump these past three years, and I will continue to stand behind him as he keeps America great.”