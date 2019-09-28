GOP Leaders Urge Louisiana to Vote Republican in Gubernatorial Election

Republican leaders urged Louisianans Saturday to vote early for a Republican gubernatorial candidate. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA), who is running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, has promised to make Lousiana great again.

GOP leaders urged Louisianans to start voting for either Republican Rep. Abraham or businessman Eddie Rispone now that voters can start voting for a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son and a leading figure in the Republican Party, said that Democrat Gov. Edwards has tried to trick Louisiana voters into thinking that he is not on the “radical socialist team.”

He said, “ @JohnBelforLA @realDonaldTrump . But he is clearly on the radical socialist team. Delegate for @HillaryClinton , @RepMaxineWaters is trying to play the Louisiana voters. He pretends supportrallied for him yesterday & he’s destroyed the LA economy. Early vote Republican today!”

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), said that Louisiana needs a governor that, unlike Gov. Edwards, will work with President Trump.

“Don’t let John Bel Edwards fool you – he does not support @realDonaldTrump’s agenda,” McDaniel said. “Louisiana needs to elect a Republican governor to work with President Trump to turn the state around. Vote Republican today!”

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said that it is time to fire Gov. Edwards and elect a Republican governor who will make Louisiana great again. Parscale said:

Louisiana friends, make no mistake, @JohnBelforLA supported @HillaryClinton & will support whatever radical socialist the Democrats put up in 2020. Early voting is today, time to #firejbe & elect a governor who will work to Make Louisiana & America Great Again.

Eric Trump, the president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said that Gov. Edwards has decimated Louisiana’s economy.

“The only Governor in the country who is losing jobs in this incredible economy is @JohnBelforLA. While America roars, Lousiana lags behind on almost all measures,” Trump said. “John Bel Edwards declared war on Lousiana businesses, especially its oil & gas industry. Early vote Republican today!”

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) also released a campaign ad Friday, questioning whether Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards stands with the “insane attempt to impeach” President Donald Trump or the people of Louisiana.

Rep. Abraham said Saturday that he stands with President Trump to continue improving the country, while Gov. Edwards stands with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Maxine Waters (D-CA), and the “radical Democrats” who want to impeach the president.

