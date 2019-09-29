Gun control proponent Michael Bloomberg says Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s confiscatory talk feeds gun control opposition.

Bloomberg gave an interview to the Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, where he intimated O’Rourke’s approach is a, “rallying cry for people that say they are overstepping their bounds.”

Town Hall quoted Bloomberg describing O’Rourke’s confiscatory plan as “so impractical.” Bloomberg made clear his opposition to civilian ownership of many commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, but added that O’Rourke’s approach, “is not the way to win this issue.”

During the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

