Breitbart’s Hudson to Deliver Primetime Speech at Turning Point USA’s Black Leadership Summit

Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and bestselling author of 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know Jerome Hudson is set to deliver a primetime speech at Turning Point USA’s Black Leadership Summit.

The annual event is expected to see hundreds of young black conservatives gather in Washington, DC. The three-day event the will feature activism training and speeches from the likes of Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Michelle Hampton, syndicated radio host Larry Elder, conservative firebrand and BLEXIT founder Candace Owens, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Jerome’s speech come on the heels of his new bestselling book, from Harper Collins, rocketing to number 5 of the Amazon bestsellers list. “Once you’re done reading 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, you’ll never trust the powers that be to give you the whole truth again,” HarperCollins said of the book that blows up myths from immigration to health care, education, crime, climate change, Silicon Valley’s tech takeover, race relations, and much more.

Last year, President Donald Trump hosted hundreds of attendees of the the Black Leadership Summit at the White House.

“Each of you represents the future of our nation. You are not afraid to stand up for your beliefs or stand against injustice. You refuse to be told by the same failed voice how to think or what to believe,” President Trump said during his speech.

Earlier this year, Jerome delivered a fiery speech at Owens’ Blexit rally in Richmond, Virginia, where he called out left-wing actor Don Cheadle and the political left attempting to silence and smear Breitbart News.