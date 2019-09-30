CNN Poll: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Tied in Nevada

Joe Biden (D) is losing his footing in early primary and caucus states, now tying Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Nevada, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) trailing closely behind, a CNN poll released Sunday revealed.

Months ago, Biden maintained a position as the clear frontrunner in key primary and caucus states. However, there has been a shift in recent weeks following a string of gaffes, as well as the continued fallout from questions surrounding Biden’s hand in his son’s questionable business dealings.

Biden appears to be losing footing in Nevada, a CNN poll found.

SSRS conducted the poll, surveying 324 likely Democrat caucus-goers September 22-26, 2019. The poll shows Sanders and Biden tied for first place with 22 percent support each. Warren fell just four points behind with 18 percent support. With a margin of error of +/- 7.1 percent, the race is locked in a dead heat.

The remaining candidates fell well outside the margin of error. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who came in fourth place, only saw five percent support, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and Tom Steyer (D) with four percent support each. Andrew Yang garnered three percent support, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) saw two percent support, and the remaining candidates garnered one percent support or less:

#NEW Nevada Democratic Primary: Sanders 22%

Biden 22%

Warren 18%

Harris 5%

Buttigieg 4%

Steyer 4%

Yang 3%

Booker 2%@CNN Poll — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 29, 2019

Over half – 52 percent – of respondents said they “definitely support” their chosen candidate and are unlikely to change their mind, while 42 percent said they “might” change their mind.

Notably, most candidates indicated Sanders would be the most equipped to handle health care (32 percent), climate change (24 percent), gun policy (21 percent), the economy (24 percent), and immigration (21 percent).

A CBS News/YouGov Tracker poll released this month signaled a similar trend, showing Sanders edging out Biden in Nevada by two points– 29 percent to 27 percent: