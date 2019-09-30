Donald Trump: Investigate Adam Schiff for ‘Fraud & Treason’

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that Rep. Adam Schiff be arrested for treason after the House Intelligence chairman presented a false narrative of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Arrest for Treason?”

He said that Schiff’s attempt to falsify the facts last Thursday deserved closer scrutiny from the law.

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber,” Trump said. “He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.”

Schiff was caught lying about Trump’s conversation with Zelensky, which the House Intelligence chairman defended as “parody.”

Trump argued that Zelensky’s statement that he felt no pressure from Trump to investigate Joe Biden should end the entire impeachment effort by the Democrats.

“Again, the President of Ukraine said there was NO (ZERO) PRESSURE PUT ON HIM BY ME,” he wrote. “Case closed!”

Trump again criticized Democrats and the establishment media for trying to influence the 2020 election.

“These Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are doing great harm to our Country,” he wrote. “They are lying & cheating like never before in our Country’s history in order to destabilize the United States of America & it’s upcoming 2020 Election. They & the Fake News Media are Dangerous & Bad!”

