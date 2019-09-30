Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) says he cannot tell the difference between Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s foreign business dealings and the college admissions bribery scandal.

Most recently, Biden has come under scrutiny surrounding alleged corruption when he served as vice president and his son, Hunter Biden, allegedly used his influence while serving on the board of a Ukrainian oil company, Burisma, in April 2014.

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Sunday, Gosar noted the similarities between Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma and the college admissions bribery scandal where 16 wealthy parents in California have been indicted for allegedly bribing their children’s way into elite universities.

LISTEN:

“People look at it and say ‘How does that work that he gets to go on his coattails and then his father does that, that’s not appropriate,'” Gosar said. “Look at all these parents that are being hauled in front of the courts that actually used bribery to get their kids in school. What’s the difference? What is the difference?”

Gosar said the allegations of corruption against Biden and his son should be investigated by the federal government.

“We should open an investigation in regards to [Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma] because the American people see politicians use their positions … you know they go in with a little bit of money and they come out wealthy as all heck,” Gosar said. “This reeks.”

As Breitbart News’s Haris Alic has reported, questions about why Hunter Biden was appointed to serve on the board of Ukrainian oil company Burisma in April 2014 have plagued the former vice president’s 2020 Democrat presidential primary bid.

Alic’s reporting notes:

Adding to concerns is the fact that at the time Hunter Biden joined Burisma, the company was seen as actively courting western leaders to prevent further scrutiny of its business practices. The same month Hunter Biden was tapped for the group’s board, the government of Great Britain froze accounts belonging to Burisma founder, Mykola Zlochevsky, under suspicion of money laundering. Zlochevsky, a former Ukrainian minister of natural resources, would later be accused of corruption for using his office to approve oil and gas licenses to companies under his control. [Emphasis added] Joe Biden’s role in the entire matter has only increased suspicions of conflicting interests. As the sitting vice president, Joe Biden led the Obama administration’s response to the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. In that role, he pushed billions of dollars in aid to the Ukrainian government, some of which allegedly was filtered to Burisma. [Emphasis added]

Breitbart News’s Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer has detailed in his book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, how Hunter Biden had no experience with the oil and gas industry or the nation of Ukraine before joining Burisma while his father was vice president.

