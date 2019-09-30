Hillary Clinton: Trump Is ‘Obsessed with Me,’ ‘Knows He’s an Illegitimate President’

Appearing on CBS News’ Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed President Trump is “obsessed” with her because he “knows he’s an illegitimate president.”

A partial transcript is as follows: 

JANE PAULEY: Your name doesn’t come up much on any campaign except for Donald Trump’s. “Lock her up” is still a big, popular line.

HILLARY CLINTON: I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president. He knows. He knows, There’s a bunch of different reasons for why the election turned out the way it did. I take responsibility for those parts of it that I should. But Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million of letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado. And so I know that he knows this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know we’ll ever know everything that happened, but clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day and history will probably sort it all out. So of course he’s obsessed with me. And I believe it’s a guilty conscience, in so much as he has

