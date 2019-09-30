A partial transcript is as follows:

JANE PAULEY: Your name doesn’t come up much on any campaign except for Donald Trump’s. “Lock her up” is still a big, popular line.

HILLARY CLINTON: I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president. He knows. He knows, There’s a bunch of different reasons for why the election turned out the way it did. I take responsibility for those parts of it that I should. But Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million of letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado. And so I know that he knows this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know we’ll ever know everything that happened, but clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day and history will probably sort it all out. So of course he’s obsessed with me. And I believe it’s a guilty conscience, in so much as he has