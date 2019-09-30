Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) attacked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for a Sunday interview in which he defended President Donald Trump against congressional Democrats’ impeachment inquiry over a phone call with the leader of Ukraine.
“Kevin McCarthy again displays his unique brand of incompetence and dishonesty,” Amash wrote on Twitter, attaching a video clip of McCarthy’s interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes.
Kevin McCarthy again displays his unique brand of incompetence and dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/KAijpPMk6R
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 30, 2019
McCarthy and host Scott Pelley sparred over the July 25th conversation in which President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed U.S. military aid and the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 White House candidate Joe Biden. Their exchange — which is the subject of a so-called “whistleblower” complaint based on a partisan CIA officer’s interpretation of news reports and second-hand information — sparked House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has attempted to justify the probe, saying President Trump was using taxpayer money to “shake down” Zelensky — a claim that both Ukraine’s president and Trump have vehemently denied.
“I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections, elections of USA. No, sure, we had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me,” Zelensky, flanked by the president, told reporters at the United Nations in New York City last week.
Amash quit the Republican Party in July after announcing his support of impeachment in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.
Meanwhile, President Trump and McCarthy appear none-too-worried about the impeachment probe, suggesting it will help the Republicans in the 2020 election.
“The left has officially lost their minds — they are so fixated on their imaginary impeachment that they are getting nothing else done,” McCarthy (R-CA) told Breitbart News last week. “266 days in power and what have Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats accomplished? Absolutely nothing.”
“America is too great to be led by a vision so small — I’m 100 percent confident Democrats obsession with impeachment will backfire on them in 2020,” he added.
