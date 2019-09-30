Vice: President Trump Is Using Impeachment to Avoid Gun Control

Vice suggested on Monday that President Trump is using impeachment to avoid instituting more gun control.

Vice reports that Republicans indicated Trump is torpedoing gun control, but the only Republican to whom the media outlet directly attributes a quote is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). And Graham does not allege Trump is avoiding gun control. Rather, he says, “I think we’re really close on compromise on a grant program for protective orders, and we’re still working on background check. I’m still hopeful we can get there.”

The rest of the quotes in the Vice column come from Democrat Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), former Rep. Gabby Giffords’ (D-AZ) colleague Robin Lloyd, and other gun control proponents.

On September 24, 2019, Breitbart News reported Trump suggesting the Democrats traded their gun control pursuit for a chance to hurt him and the Republicans at large. The next day an unnamed Senate staffer indicated that gun control was dead, as the impeachment inquiry continued to play out.

