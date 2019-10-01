Cory Booker Announces $6 Million Haul for Third Quarter

Days after threatening to drop out of the race, Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and his campaign announced Tuesday that he had raised more than $6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Late last month, Booker’s campaign announced that he may have to drop out of the presidential race unless he was able to raise $1.7 million before the end of September. After the announcement, Booker received more than 46,000 donations that totaled $2.1 million.

While September ended up being Booker’s strongest fundraising month to date, he still trails the leaders in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who raised more than $25 million in the third quarter, and Pete Buttigieg, who raised $19.1 million in the third quarter.

“You can do the math: more than a third of what we raised this quarter came in the last ten days, the best fundraising stretch of our campaign,” said Addisu Demissie, Booker’s campaign manager.

She added, “To the tens of thousands who chipped in and raised your voices in support of Cory’s candidacy this year and during this critical period: thank you.”

Booker shared the news with his followers and supporters on Twitter and said, “Together, we will rise!”

I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported us in this enormous effort, which will allow us to grow our campaign and puts us in a strong position to compete for the nomination—together, we will rise! #BrickByBrick https://t.co/Owl79D5DSS — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 1, 2019

This week, Booker announced that he was “staying in this race” after he raised more than $1.7 million in donations.

“You put us back on a trajectory where we know we can be competitive,” Booker wrote to his supporters. “There’s a viable path forward, and I’m staying in this race because I know we can win it.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.