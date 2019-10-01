Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and 21 state attorneys general are pushing for Congressional action to secure background checks for ammunition sales.

The NRA-ILA reports the idea is the brainchild of Schultz, who wants all retail bullet sales to go through the same background check as retail gun sales.

Schultz’s bill, H.R. 1705, states:

It shall be unlawful for any person who is not a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer to transfer ammunition to any other person who is not so licensed, unless a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer has first taken possession of the ammunition for the purpose of [ having the would-be buyer comply with a NICS background check requirement.]

Schultz’s bill sets for exceptions for would-be buyers who hold certain state-level licenses which require a background check for their issuance, but otherwise requires a background check for any retail ammunition purchase.

Attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, DC, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, signed a letter in support of Schultz’s ammunition background check plan.

Their letter was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and others in leadership positions.

