Donald Trump Congratulates China for 70 Years of Communist Rule

President Donald Trump congratulated China on the 70th anniversary of its communist government on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!” he wrote on Twitter.

Xi addressed the country during the celebration after a massive show of military force in Beijing.

China also unveiled the Dongfeng-41, its newest supersonic intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation,” Xi said. “No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead.”

Trump congratulated Xi despite his ongoing trade fight with China. The president remains aggressive toward China, but frequently praises Xi and highlights their friendship. In September, Trump also sent a message of goodwill by postponing tariff hikes by two weeks until after the 70th anniversary celebration.