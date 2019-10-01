President Donald Trump praised a worker Tuesday who stopped an out-of-control beverage cart at the Chicago O’Hare airport.

“Great job, just in time!” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the heroic action.

Great job, just in time! https://t.co/KMUXtO8IYz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

The cart lost control and began spinning around violently hitting one worker, while other workers watched with horror, unable to stop it as it grew close to hitting a plane on the runway.

One man, however, jumped on a loading cart and drove it straight into the spinning beverage cart, tipping it on its side and preventing a catastrophe.

Airline passenger Kevin Klauer filmed the event shared the video on Twitter.