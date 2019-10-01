Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) signaled support for the comprehensive “anti-poverty” proposals Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced last week, which extend access to federal public benefits to illegal immigrants.

“It’s going to take big, structural change to tackle poverty and inequality in the U.S., and @AOC‘s ‘A Just Society’ is just the type of bold, comprehensive thinking we’ll need to get it done,” Warren wrote in support:

It's going to take big, structural change to tackle poverty and inequality in the U.S., and @AOC's "A Just Society" is just the type of bold, comprehensive thinking we'll need to get it done. https://t.co/ESOELg2OKq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 30, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez unveiled her “six-piece suite” last week, which includes legislation that would update the national poverty guidelines, give renters facing eviction access to a “counsel fund,” expand the “social safety net” to former convicts who “duly paid their debt to society,” and extend federal public benefits to illegal immigrants:

Big day! We’re rolling out our next major project: A Just Society. It’s a 6-piece suite: 1. Recognizing Poverty Act

2. Place to Prosper Act

3. Mercy in Re-Entry Act

4. Embrace Act

5. Uplift Our Workers Act

6. Ratify the UN Covenant on Economic, Social, & Cultural Rights ⬇️ https://t.co/nPhVxIy7fQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2019

As Breitbart News detailed:

The Recognizing Poverty Act would, according to Ocasio-Cortez, “update the national poverty guidelines in order for us to acknowledge modern life.” That includes childcare and “new necessities” like Internet access. The Place to Prosper Act gives access to a “counsel fund” for renters who are facing eviction and “imposes a national cap of 3% on annual rent increases and begins to pursue penalties” on what the freshman lawmaker calls “abusive and predatory landlords.” Additionally, the Mercy in Re-Entry act extends the “social safety net” to former convicts who “duly paid their debt to society,” while the Embrace Act expands entitlement benefits to illegal immigrants. The Uplift Our Workers Act directs the federal government to “prefer doing business with worker-friendly contractors” based on a “worker-friendly score,” which Ocasio-Cortez likens to LEED certification. She also urges Congress to ratify the U.N. Covenant on Economic, Social, & Cultural Rights, which recognizes the right to “take part in cultural life” as well as the right to “enjoy the benefits of scientific progress.” It also recognizes the right to “an adequate standard of living for himself and his family, including adequate food, clothing and housing, and to the continuous improvement of living conditions.”