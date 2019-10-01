FBI: More People Killed with Hammers, Clubs than Rifles

FBI crime stats for 2018 show more people were killed with hammers and clubs than were shot and killed with rifles.

According to FBI figures, 443 people were killed with hammers, clubs, or other “blunt objects” while 297 people were killed with rifles of every kind.

Breitbart News reported similar FBI findings regarding deaths by fists and feet vs. deaths by rifle. In fact, more than twice as many people were beaten to death with fists and feet than were shot to death with rifles.

But Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is campaigning on a confiscatory platform for AR-15s. During the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate he said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S. Yet FBI stats show more people were beaten to death with hammers and clubs than were killed with rifles of every kind.

