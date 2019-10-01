Florida Teachers Now Allowed to be Armed for Classroom Defense

Some teachers in the state of Florida are allowed to carry concealed handguns throughout their day beginning October 1, 2019.

CBS News reports the law takes effect today, enabling districts to allow some teachers to carry guns throughout their day for classroom defense.

Under the new law teachers volunteer to carry guns and undergo extensive training before so doing. Moreover, the law requires anonymity, publicly speaking, regarding teachers who are armed. The goal is to keep would-be attackers uncertain about their targets.

Two of the state’s largest school districts, Miami-Dade and Orlando, have decided against allowing teachers to be armed for classroom defense. But districts throughout Florida’s panhandle and other areas of the state are allowing teachers to be armed for defense of children.

On January 2, 2019, the TCPalm reported that the commission investigating the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shootings recommended teachers be armed to counter and/or prevent such attacks in the future.

In the investigation leading up to the suggestion that teachers be armed, commission chairman Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

