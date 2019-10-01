Justin Amash Pledges to Impeach Trump with Democrats

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) pledged Monday to join House Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump.

Congressman Amash, the former libertarian-leaning Republican, said in an interview with the Hill he would join Democrats to impeach the president.

“Yes. Assuming the articles are drafted properly, yeah, I think there’s impeachable conduct that could be included in articles that I would support,” Amash said.

Congressman Amash has been flirting with a presidential bid recently. Amash came out in favor of impeaching President Trump after the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released. He said that Trump has abused his power as president and obstructed justice during the Mueller investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign had colluded with the Russian government.

Rep. Amash said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not act quickly enough after the release of the Mueller report to impeach President Trump.

Amash explained:

I think it’s positive that Speaker Pelosi is acting with more force in this case than she did with the Mueller report. When the Mueller Report came out, presumably she read it, and she must have seen how bad it was. But then she acted like they still need to gather a lot of evidence. And I think that’s sent the wrong message to the public, most of whom do not read the report. If you think there’s something wrong, you have to come out aggressively and say it. And it seems like she’s at least taking a step in that direction.

Congressman Amash has served as one of the more anti-Trump Republicans during his time in the GOP. He has increasingly moved toward becoming an independent. In June, he quit the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has overwhelmingly served as a pro-Trump group in the House. In July he became an independent.

“I personally have never been happier because I don’t feel the suffocating party system,” he said. “I’m liberated from the parties.”